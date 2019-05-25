Two arrested in Jeffreys Bay for possession of stolen property

A man and a woman were caught with R15,000 in the parking area of a shopping mall in Jeffreys Bay on Friday.

At about 2pm, a police vehicle spotted a rented silver Toyota Etios with Gauteng registration number plates driving suspiciously in the parking area of the mall.

After discovering the vehicle was a rental, police officers stopped it for a routine check.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the man and a woman were found with various clothing from different retail stores.

"The two could not account for the items and were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property," he said.

Police also impounded the vehicle.

The suspects are expected to appear in Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Humansdorp cluster commander Brigadier John Lebok praised the officers for the arrest.

"There is a noticeable trend for criminals to use rental vehicles hence members are wary of such vehicles. Police are also urging shop owners with clothing security tags not to allow foil wrapped bags in their businesses as a precautionary measure," he said.