Nelson Mandela Bay health workers at breaking point
Professionals battle burnout, heavy workload and constant fear of attack
Healthcare workers in the Eastern Cape are taking mental and physical strain as they battle to deal with the constant flow of patients being brought in with bullet wounds, stabbing injuries and other violence-induced trauma.
Adding insult to injury, they are understaffed and often find themselves fearing for their lives as they treat crime victims, wondering if the perpetrators will be back to finish the job...
