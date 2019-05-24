Four arrested during gang raid

Four suspected gangsters, two of whom are teenagers, were arrested during a joint sting operation in the Bay on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that in addition to the arrests, a stolen firearm had also been recovered.

The arrests come after three weeks of shootings in which nine people have been killed and more than 15 injured.

Naidu said the raids were carried out by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, also known as the Gang unit, and the Visible Gang Intervention Team.

“Two suspects, aged 22 and 24 years old, who are affiliated to the same gang, were arrested at a house in Deverill Street in Helenvale.

"These suspects were wanted on separate incidents of murder, one in June 2018 and another in March 2019.

"The third suspect, an 18-year-old, was arrested in KwaNoxolo on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition while the fourth suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested in Booysens Park for illegal possession of ammunition,” she said.

“Information also led the team to Kamesh in Uitenhage where a house was searched in Acacia Avenue.

"A 9mm vector pistol, with the serial number filed off, was found hidden under frozen meat in a freezer in the kitchen,” she said.

“Also on Thursday, the Gauteng Tactical Response Team recovered a 9mm pistol with ammunition after searching a male during searches in Leith Road in Helenvale.”

Since Monday, police have recovered 10 stolen firearms. All these firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

All the suspects are due to appear in the relevant magistrates courts next week.