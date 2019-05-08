Gunmen chase minibus into PE police station

An unknown number of gunmen chased a minibus taxi into a Port Elizabeth police station while shooting at the vehicle on Tuesday night.

According to police, the minibus initially came under fire in Ndebele Street in Soweto-on-Sea while offloading passengers at about 10pm.

During the shooting, the minibus and tyres were shot several times.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said within seconds of offloading passengers, the vehicle came under fire, prompting the driver to head for the Zwide police station.

"The occupants do not know how many attackers there were. It is also unknown if the attackers were in a car or on foot."

As the shots rang out, the taxi driver sped off not knowing where the shots were coming from.

"The taxi sped to the police station and pulled into the police station parking lot. Seven occupants, including the driver, ran inside for help."

Beetge said that one passenger, a 58-year-old woman, had been shot in the leg.