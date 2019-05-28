Cruise liners carry huge economic potential

An estimated R3m.

That is the potential economic impact of one cruise ship carrying 2,000 passengers docking in the Port of Port Elizabeth for just one day.

But the port will have to go through a significant facelift over the next few years to become more competitive against other global and national players, according to tourism experts.

This must include an interactive and attractive cruise terminal, ease of access to transport and coaches, restaurants and boutiques, as well as creating a port environment that looks and feels safer.

Speaking at the second session of a series of tourism indabas being hosted by the metro, economic development political head Queenie Pink said a dedicated cruise liner terminal would be built as part of the waterfront development plan by Transnet.

She said the terminal must become part of Transnet’s immediate priority programmes.

Leading tourism professional Peter Myles said the projected throughput of cruise liners in SA stood at about one-million passengers by 2025.

The average age of these passengers would be 50 and older.

This, he said, spoke to the need to develop terminals that were user-friendly, secure and mimicked luxury.

“Developing really interesting infrastructure, like the waterfront, like the refurbishment of Bayworld and the attractions at the Baakens River Valley, will all play a part in attracting more cruise liners to stop here,” he said.

“The cruise industry is considered now as the fastest growing category in the leisure travel market.”