Protester arrested for throwing petrol bomb at police

A Motherwell resident was arrested after he threw a petrol bomb at a police vehicle along the R335 on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the incident took place at about 11.30pm when police spotted a group of protesters blocking the road.

“A confrontation ensued and one man threw a petrol bomb at the passing police Nyala. The petrol bomb fell short of the police vehicle and landed on the road where it exploded.”

A 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing the petrol bomb.

“The man is being charged with damage to essential infrastructure, as well as various regulations under the Explosives Act for the use of a petrol bomb,” he said.

The latest incident forms part of an ongoing service delivery protest in the area.

Protesters have been stoning passing cars and blocking the R335 since Monday. Beetge said the police will continue to monitor the situation.

The man is due to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Friday.