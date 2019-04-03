Motherwell protesters block roads
Motorists advised to use alternative routes
Sections of Motherwell have been brought to a standstill as hundreds of protesters took to the streets blocking the R335 on Wednesday morning.
The protest is part of an ongoing service delivery dispute with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes.
Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said Maku Street and the R335 was blocked with stones, rubble and burning tyres.
“Parts of the R335 are still closed and police are on the scene monitoring the situation. The traffic lights at the Maku Street and R335 intersection have also been destroyed,” he added.