Motherwell protesters block roads

Motorists advised to use alternative routes

By Gareth Wilson - 03 April 2019
The Motherwell service delivery protest has flared up again with protesters blocking part of the R335
Image: Andre Beetge

Sections of Motherwell have been brought to a standstill as hundreds of protesters took to the streets blocking the R335 on Wednesday morning.

The protest is part of an ongoing service delivery dispute with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes.

A traffic light at the Maku Street and R335 intersection was vandalised by protesters
Image: Andre Beetge

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said Maku Street and the R335 was blocked with stones, rubble and burning tyres.

“Parts of the R335 are still closed and police are on the scene monitoring the situation. The traffic lights at the Maku Street and R335 intersection have also been destroyed,” he added.

