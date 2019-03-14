Hundreds of protesters descend on City Hall

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani was on hand to put out yet another fire on Thursday as protesters expressed their frustration outside City Hall.

Well Estate informal settlement residents protested outside the mayor's office demanding the municipality install services where they reside.

The residents illegally invaded land in 2017 in ward 60 and have been evicted several times as well as having their shacks demolished under the DA-led coalition.

Their demands included the installation of electricity, water and toilets because they say they are tired of reliving themselves in bushes.

Wells Estate resident Neliswa Dom said the conditions they lived under were painful and said they did not invade land because they wanted to but they had no other option.