Motherwell road closed due to protest

According to police, the road from the R335 and R334 intersection has been blocked by rocks and burning tyres

By Gareth Wilson - 28 March 2019
Image: Andre Beetge

Daniel Pienaar Street in Motherwell has been closed due to ongoing service delivery protests.

According to police, the road from the R335 and R334 intersection has been blocked by rocks and burning tyres.

To date, three people have been arrested.

Image: Andre Beetge

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said: "Police are on the scene and monitoring the situation.

"The Daniel Pienaar Street has been closed and motorists going to Uitenhage are advised to use alternative routes at this stage." 

 

