Protesters gather outside court for hit murder suspect's appearance

Tango Nqini, 40, appeared for the murder of Mkhuseli “Khusta” Yani

By Gareth Wilson - 11 March 2019
Tango Nqini, 40, appeared in court for the murder of Mkhuseli “Khusta” Yani, inside a tavern in Chalumna street, Motherwell, on March 2.
The man who was arrested for a hit murder appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.

Tango Nqini, 40, appeared for the murder of Mkhuseli “Khusta” Yani, also 40, that happened inside a tavern in Chalumna street, Motherwell, on March 2.

A 35-year-old man who was meeting with Yani, and who police are not naming for his safety, was also shot and wounded.

Yani’s murder is believed to be linked to the ongoing SMME dispute in Nelson Mandela Bay.

While court was in session, a group of about 100 protesters gathered outside the court house holding placards asking for bail to be denied.

One placard read “no bail for killers of Khusta and Mr Ningi”.

Nqini was arrested at a house in Goodwin Street, Sydenham, at 4am on Friday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said a 45 caliber pistol with three magazines and 23 rounds of ammunition were found when police searched his Mercedes Benz.

“The serial number of the firearm was filed off and will be sent for forensic and ballistic analysis,” he said.

At Yani’s memorial service on Saturday, police arrested one man for allegedly firing shots into the air.

Baba Ningi, the leader of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Black Business Caucus, was shot and killed on January 28.

He was killed near the Lifa and Mafa Butchery, in Zwide, where the SMME leader was gunned down while walking to his car.

Beetge said that investigations were ongoing.

Nqini is due to appear in the same court on March 20 for a formal bail application.

