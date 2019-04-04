NMB councillors debate northern areas crime situation

Opposition parties in the Nelson Mandela Bay council have called on those in power to combat crime in the northern areas by intensifying gun detection and job creation.

The high rates of crime in the northern areas took centre stage during a council meeting on Thursday.

The debate was however marred by racial insults and chanting by the DA.

The discussion around crime follows a spike in shootings in the northern areas after three-year-old Clinton Williams was shot in the stomach during an alleged gang shooting in Helenvale on Tuesday afternoon.

Williams is doing well in hospital, according to the child’s grandmother, Martha Seekoei, 53.

DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga said the high rate of crime had become worrying.

“The gangsterism in the northern areas continues to be a problem for all of us.

“In the Eastern Cape, crime continues to be a problem for all of us.

“Our city is not safe. We appeal to the city to do anything in its powers to make this city safe,” Bhanga said.

Bhanga called on those at the helm to intensify the piloted gun detection app, ShotSpotter.

“It doesn’t make sense that it hasn’t been extended. Please do something about gangsterism,” Bhanga said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom accused the governing coalition of prioritising their own safety over the safety of residents.

“It’s sad that we spend a lot of money on the protection of MMCs but we’re not spending money on fighting crime in the northern areas.

“It’s not enough to build police stations. We need to do more.”

Grootboom said the crime in the areas could be attributed to the lack of credible leadership in those areas.

“The mayor and other MMCs have about three bodyguards but people in the northern areas have no protection,” Grootboom said.

PA councillor Marlon Daniels said mayor Mongameli Bobani was out of touch with the situation in the city.

“When you live in a different world you become out of touch with reality like Bobani who fabricates stories,” Daniels said.

“I can’t agree with the ANC that they integrated the northern areas. The uncomfortable truth is that the ANC is predominantly black. Out of all their councillors there is one white and one half coloured,” Daniels said.

EFF councillor Lukhanyo Mrara urged the councillors not to politicise the situation in the northern areas.

“We need to look at how we collaborate with the ministers programme. Safety and security needs to look into this so we can combat crime,” Mrara said.

Mrara also urged the media to pay attention to crime.

“There is also nothing happening in our city with regards to sports and culture.

“It’s a pity that the media focuses on what is happening in the council they are focusing on us. I want to emphasise that we want to be in a safe city,” Mrara said.

During the debate the ANC’s Andile Lungisa proposed that all military trained people be deployed to the distressed communities.

Meanwhile safety and security portfolio head Litho Suka said the matter had been discussed at a special safety and security meeting.

“This is an emotional matter. It needs all of us to pay attention to it.

“This was discussed in the safety and security portfolio committee and we resolved to hold a safe city summit. Suka said while they had agreed to host the safe city summit after the elections, the metro police continued to face challenges around capacity.

“We must be mindful that the metro police does not have the capacity and that is why we work with saps. We only have 133 metro cops. The metro police doesn’t have the capacity,” he said.

The council meeting has been adjourned for 20 minutes.