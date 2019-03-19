Man killed after being knocked down by bakkie

A 24-year-old man was killed after being hit by a bakkie while walking in Ponana Tini Road, Kwanobuhle.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that the incident happened at about 11pm on Monday when the man was knocked over by the driver of a white Isuzu bakkie.

“The 24-year-old man passed away on at the scene. The driver of the bakkie stopped at the accident scene,” she said.

“It is unclear what exactly happened but the matter is under investigation.”

Swart said that the man’s name would only be released after a formal identification was done by the family.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.