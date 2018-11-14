One killed, two injured in accident

One man was killed and another two injured in a car crash in the Chatty dip along the Uitenhage Road at about 6am on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said a Suzuki Swift crashed into the side of a Ford Fiesta.

“The Suzuki was heading in the direction of Port Elizabeth along Uitenhage road while the Ford was crossing the intersection from the Bethelsdorp side,” he said.

“It appears that the Suzuki collided into the passenger side of the Ford prompting the vehicle roll. The force of impact caused the Ford to roll down the nearby embankment where it came to a stop.”

The Suzuki had one occupant inside the car while the Fiesta had two occupants.

Beetge said a 32-year-old passenger in the Ford died on the scene while both drivers were taken to hospital.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the next-of-kin have been informed.

“At this stage it remains unclear as to what exactly transpired. The Accident Response Unit as well as detectives are attempting to get witness statements to see exactly what transpired,” he said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.