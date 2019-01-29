Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested after turning himself in

The taxi driver arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident on Monday was released on Tuesday without appearing in court.

Yibanathi Ndike, 28, was arrested on Monday night following an accident at about 6.45pm in which Micayla Victor and Celine De Ridder died.

Another woman, Juanita De Villiers, survived the crash and was taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Ndike was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving after handing himself over at the Ikamvelihle police station in Motherwell about two hours after the crash.

“The suspect [Ndike] was taken to court however the state prosecutor opted for the investigation to continue before enrolling the docket on the court roll. The suspect was released without appearing subject to ongoing investigation,” she said.

“Once the investigation is complete the case will go back to the prosecutor for a decision to be taken.”

The three women – Atlas Security employees – were en route to work when Ndike allegedly skipped a red robot at the Kempston Road and Neil Boss Road intersection and crashed into them.

He allegedly fled the accident scene.