Driver dies in 3rd Avenue dip accident

The driver of a green VW Golf was killed and four of his passengers were taken to hospital in a serious condition following an accident at 3rd Avenue, Newton Park on Saturday morning.

Police say the collision between the VW Golf and a silver Chevloret Aveo happened around 4.30am.

Police spokesman, Warrant Officer, Alwin Labans said, "Five occupants were in the golf and one in the Aveo. The driver of the golf died during the crash while the four passengers- three females and a male sustained serious injuries. They were later transported to hospital."

Police were unable to state which direction the two vehicles were traveling prior to the accident. However Labans said the accident scene was near a road works site.

The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.