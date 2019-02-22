Elderly woman robbed in Brymore complex

An 84-year-old woman was tied up and robbed by four armed intruders inside her home in a complex in Dianne Road, Brymore, at 2.30am on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the men were armed with knives and a screwdriver.

“The suspects tied her up and demanded jewellery and firearms.

"The house was ransacked and they left with jewellery, a cellphone and cutlery.

"It is not clear how entrance was gained because there was no sign of forced entry,” Janse van Rensburg said.

After the suspects fled, the woman managed to untie herself and press a panic button, which alerted the complex's body corporate.

Janse van Rensburg said the woman sustained no serious injuries during the ordeal.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.