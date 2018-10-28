Elderly pair attacked, robbed in Colleen Glen home
A manhunt is underway for four suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly Port Elizabeth couple after breaking into their home on Saturday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.