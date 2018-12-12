Couple robbed in Bay retirement village
An elderly couple were robbed by three men in a Fernglen retirement village in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday morning.
The robbery took place at the Kragga Kamma Uitspanning Retirement Village in Ralston Road, Fernglen, where a 66-year-old woman was inside her cottage.
In October, a 64-year-old woman was robbed in the same retirement village. She had been gagged and robbed while watching television.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 66-year-old woman was sleeping when three men broke into the house on Wednesday.
“The woman woke up to two suspects standing in her bedroom. She screamed and her husband, who was in another room, went to investigate. As he went through, he was confronted by a third suspect in the kitchen. The elderly man was threatened and knife point and robbed of his cellphone,” she said.
“At the same time, the two other attackers stole jewellery from the woman’s bedroom.”
Naidu said the men fled on took after the attack and the alarm raised.
“It appears that they gained entry to the house by forcing open a living room window,” she said.
Naidu said the woman was slightly injured.
Wednesday's incidents comes after three other separate robberies at the Algoa Bay Council for the Aged in Buffelsfontein Road during November.
Last week Thembelani Ntantiso, 31, was arrested for the attacks at the Buffelsfontein road retirement village.
Ntantiso appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody until December 18 when he will apply for bail.