Couple robbed in Bay retirement village

“The woman woke up to two suspects standing in her bedroom. She screamed and her husband, who was in another room, went to investigate. As he went through, he was confronted by a third suspect in the kitchen. The elderly man was threatened and knife point and robbed of his cellphone,” she said.

“At the same time, the two other attackers stole jewellery from the woman’s bedroom.”

Naidu said the men fled on took after the attack and the alarm raised.

“It appears that they gained entry to the house by forcing open a living room window,” she said.

Naidu said the woman was slightly injured.

Wednesday's incidents comes after three other separate robberies at the Algoa Bay Council for the Aged in Buffelsfontein Road during November.

Last week Thembelani Ntantiso, 31, was arrested for the attacks at the Buffelsfontein road retirement village.

Ntantiso appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody until December 18 when he will apply for bail.