Sundowns banking on experience in Polokwane City clash

While playing against Mamelodi Sundowns brings out the best in many teams, midfielder Tiyani Mabunda remains confident that their experience should help them reign supreme against Polokwane City tonight (Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm).

The Brazilians could go level with Premiership log leaders Bidvest Wits on 37 points but with a better goal difference. City have suffered back-to-back losses recently, including being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by NFD side Tshakhuma.

"They will be coming to us [like] a wounded lion," Mabunda said of City. "We have gone through such situations and know how to apply the experience we have gained."

Sundowns have three PSL games in hand and could take a comfortable lead at the summit if they win them. The eight-time champions have 34 points from 17 games while Wits have played 20.