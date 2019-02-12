News

NMU student robbed inside Summerstrand flatlet

Police urge residents to make sure their doors are locked before going to sleep.

By Gareth Wilson - 12 February 2019
A second-year NMU student was robbed inside his flatlet at 3.20am on Tuesday morning.

The 22-year-old was sleeping inside his flatlet in Admiralty Way, Summerstrand when two men with knives entered.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men woke him up and threatened him.

“They then grabbed a laptop, cellphone and money before running out,” she said. “The flatlet security gate and door was unlocked.”

Naidu said that the student was not injured in the robbery.

“We appeal to residents to lock their doors and windows when going to bed. If you have an alarm, set it – these are early warning indication systems,” she said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.

