Greenbushes man attacked with axe while sleeping

Police are investigating an incident in Greenbushes where a couple allegedly attacked a man with an axe on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the victim was apparently lying down in his home in Rietkuil Road on Saturday shortly before 2pm and that he woke as he was being attacked.

“The 53-year-old complainant alleges that it his ex-girlfriend and her friend attacked him with an axe and that they also took his cash, cigarettes and his food and left.

“He ran to the neighbour’s house for help. He was taken to hospital with cuts to chest, hip and hand.

“Police are investigating a case of house robbery and no suspects have been arrested as yet.”