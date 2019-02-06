News

Perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown faces 25 years behind bars

By Devon Koen - 06 February 2019
Julian Brown
Julian Brown
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Convicted racketeering kingpin Julian Brown could spend up to 25 years behind bars or a fined of up to R100m the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Wednesday.

Brown, 32, along with co-accused Eugene Victor, 33, and Brandon Turner, 38, were convicted on charges of racketeering and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act on Tuesday.

During mitigation and aggravation of sentencing on Wednesday state prosecutor Martin le Roux highlighted to the court what the maximum prescribed sentences were for the charges the men were convicted on.

In mitigation of sentencing Brown’s sister Nicola Hattingh, 35, asked judge Mandela Makaula for leniency claiming that her brother was a caring and gentle person who supported many friends and family members.

Browns legal representative advocate Terry Price, SC, asked Makaula to consider the fact that Brown was never caught with perlemoen on him and that putting him in jail would not make him a better person than what he is.

Price further asked Makaula to consider extending Brown’s bail but Makaula dismissed this citing that he had dealt with the matter on Tuesday after he convicted Brown and his co-accused.

The matter was postponed to March 1 for sentencing.

X