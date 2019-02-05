Perlemoen poaching kingpin and co-accused found guilty at PE High Court

Perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown has been found guilty on charges of racketeering and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act in the Port Elizabeth High.

On Tuesday, during a lengthy judgement judge Mandela Makaula said evidence from five state witnesses coupled with that of the police had proven without a doubt that Brown and his two co-accused had established and managed an extensive perlemoen poaching enterprise in Port Elizabeth.

Brown, 32, and his co-accused Brandon Turner, 38, were each found guilty on charges of racketeering and the contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act while their co-accused Eugene Victor, 33, was convicted on a string of other charges including forgery and defeating the ends of justice.

Makaula said the state had proved that Brown, with the assistance of his right hand man, Victor, had established and managed an enterprise with the purpose of conducting poaching activities. Brown was acquitted on a charge of money laundering.

After Makaula convicted the men Brown and Turner’s respective legal representatives asked for the court to divert from normal procedures and extend the bail of the two men.

Makaula dismissed the request and ordered that they be held in custody until their next court appearance. Victor has been in custody after he was sent back to jail last year for failing to adhere to his bail conditions.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin on Wednesday.