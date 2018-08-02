Perlemoen suspect Brown ‘bailed poachers out as he wanted to help’
Alleged perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown admitted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday to knowing several poachers whom he had bailed out of jail on condition they paid him back with interest.
