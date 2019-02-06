News

Metro working on policy to manage stray animals

By Siyamtanda Capa - 06 February 2019
Roaming cattle graze near Port Elizabeth’s busy Buffelsfontein Road. Pic: Eugene Coetzee. ©The Herald
Roaming cattle graze near Port Elizabeth’s busy Buffelsfontein Road. Pic: Eugene Coetzee. ©The Herald
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A new policy that would help manage stray animals and keep them off the roads is being developed by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. 

The stray animals and impound management policy will act as a blue print for how the municipality manages roaming cattle and impounded animals. 

Currently the city only has a by-law for public health nuisances and nuisances arising from keeping animals in residential areas. 

The only municipal pound in Nelson Mandela Bay is run by the Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty(SPCA). The pound was closed between September and December due to non-payment. 

The decision to draw up a policy follows a bench-marking exercise with the city of Cape Town in August 2018. 

At Tuesday's public health portfolio committee meeting, councillors urged the municipality to draw up the policy as soon as possible. 

Initially, public health acting executive director Tsietsi Mokonenyane said the draft policy would be ready in two months. 

But councillors said that was too far off.  

DA councillor Rene Meyer said she was concerned that officials were recommending that a frame-work be developed while there is no policy in place. 

"Currently there is not even a single policy on how we deal with stray animals. We cannot develop a frame-work which tells you how to implement a policy which does not yet exist. 

"There should be a policy for which we need to develop a frame-work," Meyer said.

Meyer recommended that the city work on a policy first and set deadlines for the draft to be presented to the committee. 

ANC councillor Nontuthuzelo Skweyiya said the policy was long overdue. 

"This policy was supposed to be drafted a long time ago. It bewilders me that at this current juncture we don't have a policy.

"We need to make sure that this policy is drafted and comes to this committee so that we have a framework to follow in the issue of stray animals," Skweyiya said. 

Mokonenyane said the draft policy would not be ready by the next portfolio committee which would sit in three weeks. 

"I agree with councillors, a policy is needed before we can get into a framework and the sooner we draft the policy the better because a lot of animals are roaming the city as we speak," Mokonenyane said. 

Mokonenyane said realistically a draft policy would be presented to the committee in about two months time. 

"This process will take time because we have to consult with all the other departments, it should be ready in about two months time." 

But Meyer said: "I  don't understand why a policy that is supposed to be in place can only be drafted in the next quarter. We have pigs and other animals that are currently running into cars. This is a safety hazard for residents". 

Committee chair Yolisa Pali asked that a process plan be presented to the  committee at the next meeting. 

"Currently we have a way to deal with stray animals. We are dealing with those stray animals for now," Pali said.   

Injured biker plans to sue metro after hitting stray cow

After smashing his motorbike into a stray cow on a busy road and fracturing his right leg, a teacher from Despatch is gearing up to sue the Nelson ...
News
3 months ago

U’hage folk decry decline

‘Garden town’ residents tackle Trollip on decaying infrastructure, poor delivery Uitenhage residents are taking on the mayor over what they say ...
News
1 year ago

Livestock invasion raises hackles

Property owners angry but farmers need grazing, writes Tremaine van Aardt Stray livestock invading private properties in Nelson Mandela Bay is ...
News
1 year ago

SPCA on payment tenterhooks

The money needed for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Uitenhage to reopen has yet to reflect in the organisation’s bank ...
News
1 month ago

‘Paperwork glitch’ delays SPCA payment

The R161,000 owed to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Uitenhage will reflect in its bank account on Wednesday, Nelson ...
News
1 month ago

SPCA finally gets its money

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Uitenhage has finally been paid by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
News
1 month ago

Metro throws a lifeline to SPCA

Mayor Mongameli Bobani said during a visit to the SPCA on Thursday that documentation such as a service level agreement and contract would be sent ...
News
26 days ago

Pound stays closed in payment row

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s only animal pound will remain closed after the DA’s motion to have the city pay all money owed to the SPCA was shot ...
News
2 months ago

Taxing time for animal shelter

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) district chair Deirdre Swift said an arrears payment, for July and August, was due to be paid ...
News
2 months ago

Happy Christmas in sight for SPCA

There is a glimmer of hope for the embattled Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) after the municipality finally signed off on a ...
News
1 month ago

Latest Videos

Petrol attendant to jet off to USA for arts showcase
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses

Most Read

X