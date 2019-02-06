Metro working on policy to manage stray animals

A new policy that would help manage stray animals and keep them off the roads is being developed by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The stray animals and impound management policy will act as a blue print for how the municipality manages roaming cattle and impounded animals.

Currently the city only has a by-law for public health nuisances and nuisances arising from keeping animals in residential areas.

The only municipal pound in Nelson Mandela Bay is run by the Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty(SPCA). The pound was closed between September and December due to non-payment.

The decision to draw up a policy follows a bench-marking exercise with the city of Cape Town in August 2018.

At Tuesday's public health portfolio committee meeting, councillors urged the municipality to draw up the policy as soon as possible.

Initially, public health acting executive director Tsietsi Mokonenyane said the draft policy would be ready in two months.

But councillors said that was too far off.

DA councillor Rene Meyer said she was concerned that officials were recommending that a frame-work be developed while there is no policy in place.

"Currently there is not even a single policy on how we deal with stray animals. We cannot develop a frame-work which tells you how to implement a policy which does not yet exist.

"There should be a policy for which we need to develop a frame-work," Meyer said.

Meyer recommended that the city work on a policy first and set deadlines for the draft to be presented to the committee.

ANC councillor Nontuthuzelo Skweyiya said the policy was long overdue.

"This policy was supposed to be drafted a long time ago. It bewilders me that at this current juncture we don't have a policy.

"We need to make sure that this policy is drafted and comes to this committee so that we have a framework to follow in the issue of stray animals," Skweyiya said.

Mokonenyane said the draft policy would not be ready by the next portfolio committee which would sit in three weeks.

"I agree with councillors, a policy is needed before we can get into a framework and the sooner we draft the policy the better because a lot of animals are roaming the city as we speak," Mokonenyane said.

Mokonenyane said realistically a draft policy would be presented to the committee in about two months time.

"This process will take time because we have to consult with all the other departments, it should be ready in about two months time."

But Meyer said: "I don't understand why a policy that is supposed to be in place can only be drafted in the next quarter. We have pigs and other animals that are currently running into cars. This is a safety hazard for residents".

Committee chair Yolisa Pali asked that a process plan be presented to the committee at the next meeting.

"Currently we have a way to deal with stray animals. We are dealing with those stray animals for now," Pali said.