Perlemoen 'kingpin' Julian Brown returns to court for judgment

Judgment in the case against alleged perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown and his two co-accused is expected to be handed down in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Brown, 32, along with Eugene Victor, 33, and Brandon Turner, 38, face numerous charges against them including those of racketeering and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

Brown is accused of heading up a multi-million rand illegal perlemoen poaching enterprise alongside Victor and Brown - his alleged right hand man.

All three have pleaded not guilty.