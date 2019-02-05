News

Perlemoen 'kingpin' Julian Brown returns to court for judgment

By Devon Koen - 05 February 2019
The accused in the perlemoen case, from left, Julian Brown, Eugene Victor and Brandon Turner
The accused in the perlemoen case, from left, Julian Brown, Eugene Victor and Brandon Turner
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Judgment in the case against alleged perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown and his two co-accused is expected to be handed down in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Brown, 32, along with Eugene Victor, 33, and Brandon Turner, 38, face numerous charges against them including those of racketeering and contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

Brown is accused of heading up a multi-million rand illegal perlemoen poaching enterprise alongside Victor and Brown - his alleged right hand man.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Baffling legal battles await judiciary

With the end of the year drawing near, Weekend Post looks at some of the big court stories expected to dominate the news in 2019.
Your Weekend
1 month ago

Perlemoen accused’s bid to have bail reduced to pay his lawyer thrown out

Alleged perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown had his bid for a reduction of his R800,000 bail to pay his legal fees dismissed in the Port ...
Your Weekend
1 month ago

Terry Price seeks perlemoen bail money to pay Sars

Advocate Terry Price owes the SA Revenue Service almost R1m – and he needs perlemoen poaching suspect Julian Brown to settle his legal bill so that ...
News
2 months ago

‘Please reduce my bail so I can pay my lawyer’

Attorney Alwyn Griebenow said Brown was not in a position to take on other work and was indebted to his counsel, advocate Terry Price SC.
Your Weekend
2 months ago

Perlemoen case postponed again

The finalisation of the case against alleged perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown and his two co-accused hit a snag on Thursday when judgment was ...
News
2 months ago

Perlemoen suspect Brown ‘bailed poachers out as he wanted to help’

Alleged perlemoen kingpin Julian Brown admitted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday to knowing several poachers whom he had bailed out of ...
News
6 months ago

