Three killed in two separate murders just hours apart

“He (Jodwana) lives nearby and left to walk home a few hours prior to his body being found. At about 1am, someone walking in the street found him lying there.

"He was stabbed multiple times. A knife, as well as a broken bottle neck, were found on the scene,” she said.

Naidu said nothing appeared to be stolen from the Jodwana. “At this stage it does not appear to be a robbery. Nothing is missing,” she said.

In another murder, at about 11pm on Sunday, two people, one a teenager, were killed in Uganda Street - about 1.1 kilometer from Khumbulani Street - in what appears to be a hit-style killing.

Naidu said that at the time, four men were inside the outbuilding next to the house.

“They 26-year-old and his 17-year-old friend were inside the room with two others. They heard a knock at the door and when they answered, three unknown men entered.

"One of the men was armed with a firearm. The gunman started shooting, killing two of the men. The other two managed to escape unscathed,” she said.

“The 26-year-old was found lying outside while the teenager was found inside the outbuilding. Both had been shot in the head.”

Police are not naming the two dead men until their families have been alerted.

Naidu said detectives were assessing if the two incidents were linked.

“There is nothing to suggest the two are linked other than the murders occurred fairly close to each other,” she said.

“As the probe continues this will be investigated.”

Asked about the motive being gang related, Naidu said the Gang Unit were not taking the docket as there was no suggestion at this stage that it was linked to the ongoing gang wars.

Anyone with information on the murders can contact the Bethelsdorp police on 041 404 3044.