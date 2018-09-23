Alleged hijacker killed and three arrested in shoot-out with cops
The men are known to police and are believed to be part of a gang operating in the Bay
An alleged gunman was killed while another three suspected hijackers were arrested after a late night shoot-out and car chase at the weekend.
The shooting stems from the hijacking of a Toyota Conquest in Johnson road, Zwide at about 10:30pm on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said by 11pm the vehicle’s owner was on his way to the police station when he spotted his car and called the police.
“On his way to the station, he called the police stating that he had spotted his hijacked car in front of Joe’s Tavern in Bertram Road, Zwide,” he said.
“Police responded to investigate and while en route to Bertram Road, the Conquest came speeding past them in Booi Street. The police did a quick turn around and gave chase.”
Beetge said during the chase, the gunmen inside the car allegedly fired several shots at the police.
“The chase continued and police called for backup. Police officials from all over the Bay responded to assist in blocking the gunmen’s escape routes.”
While the chase continued, police returned fire when the driver of the conquest crashed into a parked bakkie in Mingo Street.
“By this stage, more police had joined in the chase and had boxed the conquest in. As soon as the vehicle crashed, police moved in and arrested three suspects. The driver was found to be shot and killed during the shooting and car chase,” Beetge added.
Four firearms, a revolver and three 9mm pistols , were found inside the car.“
The guns are believed to have been stolen.
Beetge said the hijackers were believed to be part of a gang that were known to police.
“The deceased is known to police but only by his nickname. At this moment, his real identity is being established and then his next of kin will be informed,” he said.
The remaining three, aged between 19 and 31 years, will appear in the Motherwell Magistrates Court on Monday for attempted murder of police officials and various charges linked to the hijacking.