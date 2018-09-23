Alleged hijacker killed and three arrested in shoot-out with cops

An alleged gunman was killed while another three suspected hijackers were arrested after a late night shoot-out and car chase at the weekend.

The shooting stems from the hijacking of a Toyota Conquest in Johnson road, Zwide at about 10:30pm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said by 11pm the vehicle’s owner was on his way to the police station when he spotted his car and called the police.

“On his way to the station, he called the police stating that he had spotted his hijacked car in front of Joe’s Tavern in Bertram Road, Zwide,” he said.

“Police responded to investigate and while en route to Bertram Road, the Conquest came speeding past them in Booi Street. The police did a quick turn around and gave chase.”

Beetge said during the chase, the gunmen inside the car allegedly fired several shots at the police.