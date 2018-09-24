Cops shot at after Despatch robbery

One person was killed and four others sustained minor injuries after they were hit by bullets during a robbery turned shoot-out in Khayamnandi in Despatch on Sunday night.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the heist happened at about 8:50pm when four men, some armed with firearms, entered a tavern in Xolile Botoman Street.

“The suspects walked into the tavern and allegedly pointed a firearm at an employee while demanding money and liquor.

"Whilst the robbery was taking place, a male patron was moving around in the tavern. The suspects then grabbed the patron and shot the 24-year-old multiple times in the chest. Four women were shot in their legs by stray bullets and some sustained graze wounds from ricocheting bullets. None of the woman sustained life threatening injuries.”

Swart said as the suspects were fleeing police arrived and confronted them.