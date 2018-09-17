Policeman fighting for his life after attack outside tavern

An off-duty police official is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times and his nephew killed shortly after leaving a tavern in Motherwell on Sunday night.

While the motive remains unclear, police suspect the attack was either linked to a quarrel inside the tavern earlier that day or it was a deliberate attack on a police member – possibly a robbery for his firearm.

The warrant officer, 51, who is based at Humewood police station and is not being named, is currently in a serious condition after being shot several times in the upper body.

His nephew Mzwabantu Mnqojana, 34, who was driving the car at the time, was killed on the scene after being pulled out of the vehicle.

Police have implemented the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to speedily track down the killers.

During the attack the police officer’s official state firearm was stolen. Only when forensic results are completed will it be known if this firearm was also used to shoot them.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the two were gunned down inside a Datsun sedan, in Xhama Street, Motherwell, at about 10.45pm on Sunday.