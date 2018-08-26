Walmer tavern murder and shooting

One person was killed and another seriously injured in two separate incidents outside a tavern in Walmer over the weekend.

While the motives around the killings remain unclear, police have said that they are investigating if the two are linked.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first incident happened at 1.30am on Sunday when a 28-year-old man was inside the Mobhoxo Tavern in Qongqothwane Street.

“The man claims that he went into the tavern to buy a beer. The tavern was very busy and somehow a scuffle broke out and he was pushed to the floor,” she said. “The victim claims to have been taken outside where he was assaulted, "she said.

Naidu said that he was taken to hospital after being shot.

About 15 minutes later, another shooting happened, near the same tavern, where foreign national Enoch Mpfunde, 35, was shot and killed inside his vehicle.

“It remains unclear what transpired. However, he (Mpfunde) was shot inside his car on the corner of Goniwe and Qonqgothwane streets in Walmer location,” Naidu said.

“It appears that he tried to get away and his vehicle stalled about 50m up the road and came to a standstill nearby the tavern.”

Naidu said that Mpfunde, who was alone in the car, died in the drivers seat. “Nothing appeared to have been stolen and detectives are currently working to ascertain if these two incidents are linked,” she said.

Naidu said that evidence gathered on the scene, including bullet casings from the firearm, would be tested by the ballistic laboratory to determine if they were fired from the same weapon.

No time frame could be given as to when the results would be known.

A case of murder and attempted murder are under investigation.