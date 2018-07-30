Fourth suspect appears in court for electrician's murder

A fourth suspect in the murder of elderly electrician Petrus Scholtz appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.

Roland Swartz, 24, was arrested in North End on Thursday night.

He appeared alongside the Russouw family - mother Christine Russouw, 55, and her children Chantell, 35, and Wayne, 31.

The matter was postponed to August 3 for further investigation.

The court also ordered that Wayne be sent for medical treatment as he had a wound on his hand and was suffering from depression for which he did not have medication.

The body of Scholtz, 70, was found dumped along a gravel road in Fairview on July 19.

His head had large gashes from being beaten while his hands and feet were bound, mouth taped shut and head covered in clingwrap.

It later emerged his body had been kept in a freezer before being dumped.