Mom, kids appear in court for elderly electrician's murder

A mother and her two adult children appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday afternoon charged with the murder of an elderly electrician. Christine, Chantelle and Wayne Russouw indicated that they would apply for a legal aid lawyer. The trio are accused of killing Petrus Scholtz, electrician who worked for Peter White Electrical in Summerstrand.

