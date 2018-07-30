Fourth suspect arrested for electrician's murder

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of elderly electrician Petrus Scholtz two weeks ago.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the 24-year-old man was arrested in North End on Thursday night.

He is expected to appear along with the other suspects - Christine Russouw, 55, and her children Chantell, 35, and Wayne, 31, - in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The body of Scholtz, 70, was found dumped along a gravel road in Fairview on July 19.

His head had large gashes from being beaten while his hands and feet were bound, mouth taped shut and head covered in clingwrap.

It later emerged his body had been kept in a freezer before being dumped.