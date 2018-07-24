Dumped body murder accused blew whistle on car insurance scam
The youngest member of the Russouw family – accused of killing Petrus Scholtz – blew the whistle on the 2014 insurance scam that saw former Bay spin doctor Roland Williams convicted for fraud.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.