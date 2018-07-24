Man’s body kept in freezer, then dumped
Kabega Park family in court for murder of electrician, 70
The body of an elderly electrician – allegedly killed by a mother and her two children – was kept in a freezer for at least a day before it was dumped off a dirt road in Fairview.
