LISTEN| Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie on what drives him

“I ended up here because I said I wanted to go to the most-struggling municipality in SA.”

So says the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie, who has forfeited a salary and other mayoral perks including cellphone, data, housing, car and petrol allowances during his term as Central Karoo district municipality mayor.

And, with about two weeks to go before his first 100 days in office, McKenzie has already ticked off several items on his to-do list and even vowed to resign if he did not achieve all he set out to by July 22.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with McKenzie.