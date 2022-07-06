×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN| Central Karoo mayor Gayton McKenzie on what drives him

06 July 2022
Central Karoo district municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie says politicians have set the bar so low that he is being showered him with praise simply for speeding up the provision of basic services
GETTING THINGS DONE: Central Karoo district municipality mayor Gayton McKenzie says politicians have set the bar so low that he is being showered him with praise simply for speeding up the provision of basic services
Image: SUPPLIED

“I ended up here because I said I wanted to go to the most-struggling municipality in SA.”

So says the Patriotic Alliance’s Gayton McKenzie, who has forfeited a salary and other mayoral perks including cellphone, data, housing, car and petrol allowances during his term as Central Karoo district municipality mayor.

And, with about two weeks to go before his first 100 days in office, McKenzie has already ticked off several items on his to-do list and even vowed to resign if he did not achieve all he set out to by July 22.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with McKenzie. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

ALSO READ

‘Gatvol’ of potholes? McKenzie has the answer

What do you do if you want to fix potholes in your street and are “gatvol” of waiting for local officials to come to the party?
News
2 days ago

Gayton McKenzie ticking off items on Central Karoo list

Just three months in office, Gayton McKenzie is already scratching items off his to-do list after making bold promises in his maiden speech as the ...
Your Weekend
2 weeks ago

Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all of it

Should other politicians also donate their salaries?
News
2 months ago

‘Mayor of all people’ Gayton McKenzie makes big promises

The new mayor of the Central Karoo District municipality, Gayton McKenzie, has vowed that there will not be a single bucket toilet in the area when ...
News
2 months ago

JUST IN | Gayton McKenzie elected mayor of Central Karoo municipality

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has been elected mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read