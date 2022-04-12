‘Mayor of all people’ Gayton McKenzie makes big promises

Central Karoo District’s new first citizen vows to eradicate bucket toilets within 100 days

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



The new mayor of the Central Karoo District municipality, Gayton McKenzie, has vowed that there will not be a single bucket toilet in the area when he delivers his progress report in 100 days’ time.



Taking to the podium in Beaufort West to deliver his speech after he was elected unopposed, the national leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) boldly proclaimed that he would ensure that blocked meters of households who had defaulted on their municipal bills would be unblocked...