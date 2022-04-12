‘Mayor of all people’ Gayton McKenzie makes big promises
Central Karoo District’s new first citizen vows to eradicate bucket toilets within 100 days
The new mayor of the Central Karoo District municipality, Gayton McKenzie, has vowed that there will not be a single bucket toilet in the area when he delivers his progress report in 100 days’ time.
Taking to the podium in Beaufort West to deliver his speech after he was elected unopposed, the national leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) boldly proclaimed that he would ensure that blocked meters of households who had defaulted on their municipal bills would be unblocked...
