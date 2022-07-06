Fraud trial of former housing boss Mvuleni Mapu continues

By Devon Koen -

Former Nelson Mandela Bay metro housing boss Mvuleni Mapu, charged with fraud and corruption, is expected back in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court later in July for the continuation of his trial.



Former metro chief operating officer Mandla George, the last witness to be called by the state before the case was postponed, testified that Mapu could not have influenced the awarding of tenders to his co-accused, Bay businesswoman Bulelwa Mkwakwi Ntanga, and her company, Jeke and Qadi Trading CC...