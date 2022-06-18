Gayton McKenzie ticking off items on Central Karoo list

Mayor puts his money where his mouth is in bid to make a difference

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Just three months in office, Gayton McKenzie is already scratching items off his to-do list after making bold promises in his maiden speech as the new mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality.



McKenzie, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader, took up office in April and promised to eradicate bucket toilets, fix the municipality’s broken pool and sort out potholes, among several other pledges. ..