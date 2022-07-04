‘Gatvol’ of potholes? McKenzie has the answer
Central Karoo’s new mayor fast-tracking establishment of businesses in Beaufort West
What do you do if you want to fix potholes in your street and are “gatvol” of waiting for local officials to come to the party?
Well, if you live in the Central Karoo district municipality, buy a locally produced bag of Gatvol for R120 and simply fix it yourself...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.