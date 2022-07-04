‘Gatvol’ of potholes? McKenzie has the answer

Central Karoo’s new mayor fast-tracking establishment of businesses in Beaufort West

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



What do you do if you want to fix potholes in your street and are “gatvol” of waiting for local officials to come to the party?



Well, if you live in the Central Karoo district municipality, buy a locally produced bag of Gatvol for R120 and simply fix it yourself...