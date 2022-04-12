Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all of it

Newly-elected Central Karoo district mayor Gayton McKenzie has pledged to donate 100% of his salary, an amount proposed at R1.4m a year, or R117,423 a month.

The Patriotic Alliance leader was elected unopposed on Monday, and told residents his service would not cost them or the municipality.

“I will donate 100% of my salary, I don’t want mayoral cars. They should be sold and ambulances bought. I came with my own bodyguards paid by me. The police should go do police work. I will never claim a cent for petrol or flights. The taxpayer looked after me in jail. I am free now,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of how much he will earn and the benefits to which he is entitled as mayor:

WHAT DOES A MAYOR EARN?

According to proposed salary and benefits increases recently published in the Government Gazette, a mayor and executive mayor are set to earn R1.4m a year or R117,423 a month. The proposed figure is a 3% increase from R1.3m and R114,003.

WHAT BENEFITS DO THEY RECEIVE?

McKenzie also said he will not claim any of the benefits to which he is entitled as mayor. They include a cellphone, data, housing and car/petrol allowances.

According to a 2020 government gazette, public servants who use their private vehicles for official duties can claim and be reimbursed for official kilometres travelled.

They are also entitled to receive a cellphone allowance of as much as R3,400 monthly.

“A councillor may, in addition to the annual total remuneration packages, be paid an allowance for the use of data bundles not exceeding R300 per month,” states the document.

Other benefits include medical aid and pension and provident funds.