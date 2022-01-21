LISTEN | Lionel de Lange on moving rescued lions from Ukraine to SA

From -14°C to nearly 30°C in just a matter of days, the drastic spike in temperature was not the only change six lions had to endure as they made their way to a better life.

The lions, bred in captivity in Ukraine, recently settled in at their new home at Simbonga Game Farm and Sanctuary near Thornhill.

The group was relocated by Lionel de Lange in partnership with Warriors of Wild Life (WoW) and Free The Wild.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to De Lange about the conditions under which the cats live in Ukraine and the organisations’ efforts to bring them to a more natural environment.