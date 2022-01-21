Multimedia

LISTEN | Lionel de Lange on moving rescued lions from Ukraine to SA

21 January 2022
Three of the lions bred in captivity in Ukraine that are now living on a farm near Thornhill, outside Gqeberha
HOME FREE: Three of the lions bred in captivity in Ukraine that are now living on a farm near Thornhill, outside Gqeberha
Image: WERNER HILLS

From -14°C to nearly 30°C in just a matter of days, the drastic spike in temperature was not the only change six lions had to endure as they made their way to a better life.

The lions, bred in captivity in Ukraine, recently settled in at their new home at Simbonga Game Farm and Sanctuary near Thornhill.

The group was relocated by Lionel de Lange in partnership with Warriors of Wild Life (WoW) and Free The Wild.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to De Lange about the conditions under which the cats live in Ukraine and the organisations’ efforts to bring them to a more natural environment. 

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to conservationist Lionel de Lange about the conditions under which the cats live in Ukraine and the organisations’ efforts to bring them to a more natural environment.

ALSO READ

Big cats get first taste of freedom at Simbonga

With a glance, lick and maybe even a wink, Cher took made her first bold steps at her new home at Simbonga Game Farm and Sanctuary on Saturday.
News
4 days ago

Two Seaview lions to enjoy retirement at nearby predator sanctuary

Sitting in the shade of a thorn tree, Mrs White enjoys the view from her new retirement home.
Your Weekend
2 months ago

Lions rescued from Ukraine thriving in new Thornhill home

Caged or kept as pets before enduring 85 hours incrates travelling from Ukraine to their final destination at a Thornhill sanctuary in Nelson Mandela ...
News
8 months ago

Ukraine lions run free in Thornhill

“It’s so wonderful to see they’re back home in Africa and they’re safe.”
News
8 months ago

Captive-bred Ukraine lions released into Thornhill sanctuary

Four captive-bred lions from Ukraine were released into a new sanctuary near Thornhill on Thursday, lifting their paws high at each step through the ...
News
8 months ago
