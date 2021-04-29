Captive-bred Ukraine lions released into Thornhill sanctuary
Four captive-bred lions from Ukraine were released into a new sanctuary near Thornhill on Thursday, lifting their paws high at each step through the unfamiliar grass and pausing nervously to listen to the strange sounds of the birds.
Their release was a culmination of a three-day journey from their steel and concrete homes in the East European country via flights to Doha and Johannesburg, and then a 15-hour truck journey to Simbonga Game Farm where the sanctuary has been established with two quarter-hectare enclosures covered in indigenous bush...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.