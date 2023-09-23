Thousands of South Africans have visited South African National Parks (SANParks) around the country this week as part of the annual South African National Parks Week.
The initiative — including Nelson Mandela Bay's closest park, Addo Elephant National Park — has been running for 18 years with more than 700,000 taking advantage of the opportunity to explore most of the country's national parks for free.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we speak to SANParks regional spokesperson Fayroush Ludick, who also shares where you can still visit parks for free until Sunday.
LISTEN | SANParks Week aims to cultivate pride in natural heritage
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
