Big cats get first taste of freedom at Simbonga
With a glance, lick and maybe even a wink, Cher took her first steps at her new home at Simbonga Game Farm and Sanctuary on Saturday.
Despite initially being shy to leave the enclosure, the lioness did not look back after tasting freedom under the African sun...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.