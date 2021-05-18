Lions rescued from Ukraine thriving in new Thornhill home

It’s a roaring good cat’s life

PREMIUM

Caged or kept as pets before enduring 85 hours in crates travelling from Ukraine to their final destination at a Thornhill sanctuary in Nelson Mandela Bay, the four lions placed their giant paws on South African soil for the first time barely a month ago.



Now they are living their best life and their proud “human parents” have documented it every step of the way...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.