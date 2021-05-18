Lions rescued from Ukraine thriving in new Thornhill home
It’s a roaring good cat’s life
Caged or kept as pets before enduring 85 hours in crates travelling from Ukraine to their final destination at a Thornhill sanctuary in Nelson Mandela Bay, the four lions placed their giant paws on South African soil for the first time barely a month ago.
Now they are living their best life and their proud “human parents” have documented it every step of the way...
