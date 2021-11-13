Two Seaview lions to enjoy retirement at nearby predator sanctuary
Sitting in the shade of a thorn tree, Mrs White enjoys the view from her new retirement home.
She is well looked after, likes her new surroundings and has made friends with her neighbours from the Ukraine...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.