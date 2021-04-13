Eye specialist hopes to spot gaps in specialist healthcare training

A new way of training specialists

With her PhD research, Baboolal wants to identify gaps in the registrar training programme across all specialities, and to suggest possible solutions.

“I aim to develop policy guidelines for the national integration of competency tools in the training programmes for specialist trainees, and to develop a future generation of specialists who are also competent in non-technical skills such as communication, collaboration and leadership.”

Baboolal was born in Durban as the third of four children, and matriculated from Durban Girls’ High School with seven distinctions. That was certainly not the end of her achievements, despite losing her parents at a young age. She was the class valedictorian at the end of her final year of studying medicine at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

“My father was a doctor. I spent much time in his practice. My mother was a teacher. They were the first people who taught me about the value and healing power of unconditional love.”

She completed her internship at Groote Schuur Hospital in the Western Cape, and did her community service in rural KwaZulu-Natal. She then specialised in ophthalmology at the University of Stellenbosch and returned to her alma mater in Durban as an academic consultant and honorary lecturer.

Baboolal supervised the surgical and clinical training of ophthalmology registrars, and has delivered several specialist clinical services in neuro-ophthalmology, cornea, glaucoma and uveitis, a form of eye inflammation. She has also lectured optometry students.

A holistic view on life and healing

Her interests go far beyond academia, though. “Early in my career, I recognised that health-care workers need support. Caring for carers is an important focus. I have trained as a facilitator for values in health care, which is a modular development programme that addresses this.”

“The programme aims to improve the quality of health care by uncovering skills and tools within each health-care worker, to strengthen their inner resilience in their working environment,” she says. “It’s an international programme, which has been modified to better address the challenges and needs of public health-care practice in SA.”