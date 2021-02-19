Empowering women can solve most of the world’s problems

A country’s history in one family

His own family history reveals the effects of apartheid on his life decisions, the family’s livelihoods, and their paths in life.

Naidoo was born in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal to a mother who was originally from India, and a father who had gone to India to study medicine, as apartheid laws prevented him from pursuing his studies in SA.

It was illegal for African labourers to stay overnight in an Indian-designated area at his grandfather's farm. His father had to abandon his studies and return to SA to assist on the farm. By then, Dr Naidoo’s parents had married.

After his father's retrenchment in 1992, and the uncertainties in SA at the time, the family briefly relocated to India when Naidoo was in his early teens. He says leaving connected him even more to his South African roots. In 1996 they returned to Durban, where he matriculated at Verulam High School, graduated as a computer engineer from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and worked as a computer engineer for Telkom in Pretoria.

“A serendipitous conversation about career choices led to my father offering to pay for my medical studies if I still wanted to become a doctor. I did, and eventually was accepted at the Wits University, where I completed my medical studies,” says Naidoo.